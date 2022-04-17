Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrest 23 people including two juveniles

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested 21 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area, including the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday. They said that two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Police said they have also recovered a pistol from one of the accused-- Md Aslam (21), a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime on Saturday evening.

They said there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting), and provisions of the Arms Act. "In total, 21 persons have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended. Three firearms and five swords have been seized from the possession of accused persons," she said.

The officials said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch which with the help of the district police will carry out further investigation in the case. "One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been seized from his possession," Rangnani said.

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

She said that of the 21 arrested is also Ansar (35), a resident of Jahangirpuri, who is alleged to be among the "main conspirators" behind the violence.

The officer said he was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

Ansar's wife told reporters that her husband is innocent and was not part of any violence. "My husband is innocent. He is not part of any violence. He had only gone there to intervene and stop the fight but the police picked him up and later arrested him," she alleged.

DCP Rangnani said that the number of arrested increased to 21 after Salim (36), also a resident of Jahangirpuri, was taken into custody. Salim alias Chikna has been found to be previously involved in a robbery and attempt to murder case, which is registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, she said.

The 18 others who have been arrested have been identified as Zahid (20), Shahjad (33), Mukhtyaar Ali (28), Mohd. Ali (18), Amir (19), Aksar (26), Noor Alam (28), Zakir (22), Akram (22). Imtyaz (29), Mohd. Ali (27), Ahir (35), Sheikh Saurabh (42), Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43), Sujeet Sarkar (38), all residents of Jahangirpuri.

A Delhi court has sent Ansar and Aslam to one day police custody while the remaining have been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier, Special Commissioner (L&O Zone-1) Deependra Pathak said, "Fourteen persons have been arrested so far and investigation is on. Further process of identification is being done based on CCTV and other video footage."

"Right now the situation is totally under control. We have our additional force deployed. We have done peace committee meetings and are also in touch with the prominent residents of the areas. They gave assurances that they would maintain peace in their respective areas," he added.

Rangnani also said nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured during the clashes, and were treated at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. The sub-inspector who suffered the bullet injury is in a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

The Special Branch had alerted police deputy commissioners of districts to stay vigilant, and they were asked to make adequate arrangements during such processions. As on Sunday morning, there was heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place.

Flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrolling. Drones were also used in the process to oversee the activities and ensure no untoward incidents takes place. According to police, more than 50 personnel were deployed during the procession.

A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, Rangnani said.

"Facial recognition software is being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them," said another police officer.

Officials said overall security arrangements have been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place. This is the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.

There was a heavy police deployment in C Block, the epicentre of the communal clash. Shops near the mosque in C Block remained shut. Mukesh, a shopkeeper who stays near the mosque, said those who tried to disrupt peace in the area must have been "outsiders".

"I have been staying here for the last 35 years but have never seen such violence in this area. Hindus and Muslims live here peacefully. People who were part of the procession must have been outsiders and not locals," he said.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the clashes in Jahangirpuri are under investigation and all should wait for the outcome.

He also hit out at opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, over their joint statement expressing deep concern over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence, saying this "selective politics" is "harmful" for the country.

दिल्ली सतर्क रहे..

दिल्ली सुरक्षित रहे..

दिल्ली सलामत रहे..

दिल्ली एकजुट रहे..



हिंसा, दंगों व उन्माद से धर्म-मज़हब ‘सुरक्षित’ नहीं होने वाला, न कोई मज़बूत होगा, हाँ, हमारा भारत जरुर कमजोर होगा।



सत्ता में 'संवेदना का सन्नाटा' है...

इसलिए ये जिम्मेदारी जनता की है।#Jahangirpuri — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 17, 2022

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged the people of Delhi to take it upon themselves to stay united and alert. "Delhi be alert..Delhi be safe..Delhi stay united. Violence, riots and frenzy will not make religion 'safe', neither will anyone be strong, yes, our India will definitely become weak," Surjewala said.

He accused those in power of lacking empathy. A delegation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and submitted a memorandum demanding that culprits be identified and strict action be taken against them.

According to a memorandum handed over to Asthana by the VHP delegation, the right-wing group said if the Delhi Police was not capable of providing adequate security, then Bajrang Dal members, who were part of Saturday's procession, would have to make their own security arrangements.

Saturday's clash was the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.