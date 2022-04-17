STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rising fuel, CNG prices: Auto, taxi, mini bus drivers in Delhi to go on strike on Monday

Commuters in Delhi may face problems as various unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Autos

Delhi Autos (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commuters in Delhi may face problems as various unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday.

The unions have been demanding hike in fare rates and slashing of CNG prices.

While most unions said they will be on one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will go an "indefinite" strike from Monday.

The unions have refused to call of their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.

"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares," President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, said.

General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll auto and cab drivers.

"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

Hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat recently demanding subsidy on CNG prices.

"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Soni said.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

General secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices.

The feeder buses play a crucial role in last mile connectivity running from Metro stations to interior localities in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CNG Price Fuel Price Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Delhi Auto Strike Delhi Taxi Strike
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp