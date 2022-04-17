STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stay united Delhi; those in power lack empathy: Congress on Jahangirpuri violence

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

Published: 17th April 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area after a clash between two groups on Saturday.

Heavy security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area after a clash between two groups on Saturday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday alleged a lack of empathy among those in power and urged people in Delhi to take it upon themselves to stay united and alert after violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area.

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured.

Some vehicles were torched, officials said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Delhi be alert...Delhi be safe...Delhi stay united."

"Violence, riots and frenzy will not make religion 'safe', neither will anyone be strong, yes, our India will definitely become weak," Surjewala said.

He accused those in power of lacking empathy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Jahangirpuri Violence Jahangirpuri delhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp