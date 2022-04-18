BJP expels 4 councillors for fraud

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled four municipal councillors and two others over charges of corruption following a sting operation conducted by a news channel. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta expelled the councillors with immediate effect from the party on April 15 citing zero tolerance policy of the party.

Four councillors — Amarlata Sangwan (Timarpur ward), Saroj Singh (Trilokpuri), Atul Kumar Gupta (Kondli) and Radha Devi (Mongolpuri) — were expelled from the party while Saroj’s husband Sher Singh and Devi’s husband Raju Rana have also been expelled. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that a sting operation showed the leaders demanding money for various municipal works.

The expulsion order issued by Gupta to all the six members states that they faced “clear” charges of corruption. “As per constitution of the party, your primary membership is scrapped with immediate effect and you are expelled from the party,” read the expulsion orders.

Last year, the BJP suspended three of its councillors facing corruption charges.In 2017 civic polls, the party gave tickets to all new faces to contest across the 272 wards while none of the incumbent councillors were given a ticket in order to change its image amid high anti-incumbency and allegations of widespread corruption.

