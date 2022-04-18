STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks report from local authorities on electric, CNG crematoriums

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from the local authorities on the status of electric and CNG crematoriums.

Published: 18th April 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from the local authorities on the status of electric and CNG crematoriums here and the steps taken by them to increase their use in place of wood.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, which was hearing petitions concerning the burial and cremation of dead bodies in the wake of the overwhelming number of deaths due to COVID-19 last year, asked the authorities to disclose the details and particulars of the electric and CNG crematoriums in their status report.

The bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, observed that the objective behind the plea -- which sought an increase in the number of electric crematoriums -- was "laudable" and asked the authorities to file a report in four weeks concerning electric and CNG crematoriums in the city.

"We want a report for all Delhi. Forget about COVID (aspect)," the court said.

"We direct the local bodies to file the latest status report indicating the details and particulars of crematorium grounds in their jurisdiction...and whether they are functioning," the court ordered.

"The status report shall also disclose the steps taken by the local bodies for increasing the use of electric and CNG for crematoriums as a substitute of wood," it added.

One of the petitioners, Pratyush Prasanna had moved the court last year seeking temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the "overwhelming" number of people dying due to COVID-19 daily.

The petitioner sought directions to make alternate arrangements for converting any park, field, open space, stadium, or any other similar place as a cremation site/burial ground.

Apart from seeking directions to ensure the proper supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead, the petitioner also urged that the facility of electric crematoriums should be available and their numbers are increased.

Another petitioner Sunil Kumar Aledia also prayed from more electric or CNG crematoriums and prayed that uniform charges should be fixed for the same.

The matter would be heard next in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court CNG crematoriums Delhi CNG crematoriums Delhi Electric crematoriums Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp