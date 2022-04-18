STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Explore possibility of physically disabled pursuing some medical disciplines: Delhi HC tells Centre

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital concluded that the petitioner was not eligible for admission to the medical course, and the extent of her locomotor disability was assessed to be at 49%.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre and National Medical Commission to explore within six months the possibility of candidates with physical disabilities, who are unable to pursue the MBBS course but are otherwise meritorious, being able to pursue some of the disciplines of medical education given the advances in science and technology.

The order was passed by a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi while hearing a petition filed by an MBBS aspirant with a 'locomotor disability' (disability of the bones, joints, or muscles leading to substantial restriction of the movement of the limbs or any form of cerebral palsy) concerning her admission to the MBBS course.

The bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, refused to grant any relief to the petitioner, who suffered from the amputation of the thumb, index finger, and part of the middle finger of her right hand, in view of the report of an expert body opining that the petitioner was not fit.

The court stated that it cannot “sit in appeal over the opinion” of the experts and it was “unfortunate that the petitioner who appears to be meritorious cannot pursue the course on account of her physical handicap" but asked the authorities to look into the aspect of candidates such as the petitioner undertaking some disciplines of medical education if not all.

"In view of the report of the committee, we find ourselves unable to grant any relief to the petitioner...for the reason that the assessment of the petitioner with regard to her ability to undertake the MBBS course and service as a doctor has to be left to the experts which has been done by experts from AIIMS," the court said.

"At the same time, we direct the respondents to explore the possibility of candidates such as the petitioner being able to pursue some of the disciplines, if not all, of medical education, considering the advances in science and technology. Let the aspect be considered by respondent no 5 (National Medical Commission) in consultation with the centre in the next six months," it ordered.

In the present case, the medical board of experts from Dr.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital concluded that the petitioner was not eligible for admission to the medical course, and the extent of her locomotor disability was assessed to be at 49%.

The court had thereafter subjected the petitioner to another medical examination by experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Delhi High Court Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp