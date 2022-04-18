Jahangirpuri clash: Delhi Police file FIR against organisers of Hanuman Jayanti procession

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out two days ago, for taking out the rally without permission, officials said.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the FIR was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers of the rally on Saturday evening, and one of them has joined the investigation.

She said that two other processions taken out in the morning and afternoon on Saturday had due permission. Earlier, the DCP had sent an official message, saying that a case was registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission.

ALSO READ| One held for opening fire during Jahangirpuri clash: Delhi Police

It also stated that local VHP leader Prem Sharma was arrested. However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that offence under IPC Section 188 is bailable and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning.

The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening.

Some vehicles were also torched.