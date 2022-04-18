Tech corner: Round-up of the latest gadgets

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Rs 2.80 L

Panasonic Lumix GH 6

The GH6 is a digital mirrorless camera based on the Micro Four Thirds System, and equipped with cutting edge tech in a small form factor. It offers tremendous mobility and high-quality video performance as well as high-resolution images with rich colour reproduction and natural noise texture. Available at Panasonic brand shops.

panasonic.com

Mivi Fort S100 SoundBar

Mivi’s new Soundbar is a capable device. Connectivity options are plenty including BT 5.0, USB, HDMI, Coaxial, and Aux. Multiple EQ modes allow you to have sound suitable for various types of entertainment including movies and music. The inbuilt subwoofers provide decent bass.

mivi.in

Grand Seiko KODO

Grand Seiko’s SLGT003 is a Constant-Force Tourbillon with 340 components. The case is constructed from Platinum 950 and Titanium for long-lasting aesthetics.

grand-seiko.com