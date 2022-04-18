UNESCO heritages visit now possible through Vande Bharat!

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Desiring to reach Khajuraho by a shorter train journey to watch the famous light and sound show or attend famous dance festival or have glimpses over world-famous erotic sculptures, engraved on the Khajuraho group of temples?

Here is good news as the Indian Railway has decided to run India’s first semi-speed – the Vande Bharat express trains to Khajuraho. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday after reviewing the developmental projects, stated for Khajuraho, announced that the Vande Bharat express trains would run for Khajuraho from New Delhi also.

The minister elaborately discussed development of the area with local public representatives also on the sideline of his visit to Khajuraho.

"Indian Railways is committed to provide world-class facilities to its passengers at railway stations. And with this commitment, we have decided also to develop the Khajuraho railway station as world-class with all modern facilities and amenities", Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Khajuraho railway station under the North Central Railway registers average footfalls of 3000 to 4000 passengers, who mostly tour there for seeing the Khajuraho groups of temples and monuments as UNESCO- heritages.

He further said that two rake points have been approved at Chhatarpur and Khajuraho for the Vande Bharat train and others. Side by side, the railway minister also announced that rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices across the country.

He also said that the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains, like Ramayana Express and others would also be done. Speaking about the redevelopment of Khajuraho railway station, he announced to develop it into a world-class station within short time frame.

Vaishnaw also motivated the farmers of areas to set up solar plants on their land so that their income could increase. "Pilot project is to be started with Bundelkhand. The land is to be identified soon jointly by the Kisan Morcha, the railway and the local district administration", the minister said.

He further announced that the Indian Railway under the 'One Station One Product' scheme to set up stalls for promoting local handicrafts and other items at 1000 stations.