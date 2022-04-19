Child rights training programme conducted for IAS probationers by DCPCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing its efforts to bring focus on child-centric governance, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) organised one-day training on child rights for the 58th and 59th batch of 30 DANICS probationary officers on Monday. The training was organised jointly with the Union Territory Civil Services Institute.

The Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre of officers cater to the NCT and the Union Territories. These officers will play critical role as Sub-Divisional Magistrates and District Magistrates in conducting rescue operations for child labour issues, review the functioning of Child Welfare Committees and act as grievance redressal authority in certain matters among other things. The training session was facilitated by Anurag Kundu (chairperson, DCPCR), Bharti Ali (co-founder, HAQ Centre for Child Rights) and Anant Asthana (child rights advocate).

The training focused on the functioning of various institutions such as Child Welfare Committees, role of district administration especially SDMs and DCPUs (district child protection units). It also helped probationers in building legal understanding of child rights laws such as the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act 2015, Child and Adolescent Labour (prohibition and regulation) Act, 1986, etc. Rigorous discussions were held on topics such as the rescue and rehabilitation operations for vulnerable child labourers, process of age determination, powers of CWC and SDMs, etc.