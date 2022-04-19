STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court junks plea to remove election symbols from ballot papers in polls

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of election symbols from the ballot papers for the municipal elections in the city.

Published: 19th April 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of election symbols from the ballot papers for the municipal elections in the city. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi said that it was ‘not impressed’ by the stand taken by petitioner Alka Ghalot.

“We are dismissing it. We are not impressed by your submissions,” stated the bench also comprising Justice Navin Chawla. The petitioner, who contested and lost the MCD polls earlier, contended that the objective behind the municipal elections is ‘local self-governance’ which is ‘taken away’ by the appearance of election symbols of political parties on the ballot paper.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer HS Gahlot, argued that a candidate with an existing symbol of a recognized political party gets an unfair advantage over a candidate with an unknown symbol. It was further contended that a candidate sponsored by a recognized political party would have the advantage of having a reserved symbol which violates the basic principle of having a ‘level playing field’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Ballot paper Polls Self governance
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp