Delhi introduces new project to promote women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to promote women entrepreneurship and work participation, an MoU was signed between the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) and the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday.

Anchored in the WCD’s ‘Samriddhi Project’, the MoU aims to undertake entrepreneurship development initiatives to train existing and aspiring women entrepreneurs in Delhi for establishing their own enterprise using the platform of DWCD’s Saheli Samanvay Kendra (SSK) to create anganwadi hubs.

The SSK is a unique intervention developed during the period of the pandemic for facilitating action to address socio-economic needs of women, girls, and children through the effective utilisation of anganwadis.

The MoU reflects a collective approach in supporting women entrepreneurs at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey by offering learning opportunities. For this, SSK anganwadi hubs will be used for skill training, establishing market linkages, leveraging various government schemes and programmes.

Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “With this MoU, we are developing an ecosystem to launch an era of women entrepreneurs through not just skilling, but also providing them a platform for ideas.”

