Law and order not good, Delhi Police is under BJP: AAP’s Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP-regime in the Centre for the violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the saffron organisation in power should take proper control of home affairs and stop the riots by implementing law and order. He even went on to say that the rioters behind the violence belong to the BJP.

Responding to a query as to what the government is doing to maintain law and order, Jain said, “The law and order situation in Delhi is not good. Delhi Police is under the BJP.” The minister was addressing the media after announcing the induction of new joinees to the Aam Aadmi Party from Himachal Pradesh. Jain said, “I will appeal to the public to maintain peace.”

Asked about the BJP’s allegation that one of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence was associated with the AAP, Jain said, “I think he must be linked to the BJP since the BJP knows what’s the inside story.”

In the same vein, Jain said, “What I am saying is that no matter which party the accused is associated with, he should be given the strictest punishment.” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also talked about the situation and tweeted that maintaining peace is the responsibility of the Central government.