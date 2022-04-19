Left parties seek judicial inquiry into Hanuman Jayanti violence at Delhi's Jahangirpuri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pinning the blame on 'inefficiency' of police administration for violence that broke out during Hanuman Jayanti process in Jahangirpuri, the Left parties on Monday said that adequate security arrangements were not made to avert possible untoward incidents.

They also sought a judicial inquiry into violence by a sitting high court judge. A 13-member fact finding team of Left parties -- CPM, CPI, CPML and Forward Block -- visited violence hit blocks of Jahangirpuri on Sunday.

The team, at a press conference held to share its findings, on Monday said that a group of 150-200, mainly 'outsiders' of youth wing of Bajrang Dal carried out processions thrice in Jahangirpuri and the police had made no efforts to prevent them despite their violent and provocative actions.

"The residents of the area apprised us that about the group of 150-200 people brandishing weapons -- pistols and swords -- were roaming in the surroundings since the morning with loud DJ music playing in the background," said CPM state secretariat member Rajeev Kunwar

"This is now confirmed as videos of the procession have surfaced and are being shown on TV channels. The participants were also raising inflammatory slogans to provoke communal violence. However, there were only two police vehicles - one was at the front of the procession and the other one was in the end -- accompanied the procession with two police personnel," he added.

He was also part of the delegation which visited Jahangirpuri area on Sunday after the violence. Kunwar said that it was in the third round of procession after which violence occurred as the processionists had stopped outside a mosque just before evening prayer.

"An inquiry by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has been ordered to probe the incident. This is an eyewash and unacceptable. A judicial inquiry headed by a sitting high court with a time bound mandate should be ordered to unravel the truth," he said.

Responding to the claims made by the Left parties, a senior Delhi Police official said that because of instant police action, the situation was brought under control immediately hence 'collateral damage' to civilians is extremely low.

"The matter of fact is that we were able to intervene and control the situation despite an unruly mob. As a result, just one civilian was injured while eight policemen have got injuries," said the police officer.

Meanwhile, CPM politbureau member Brinda Karat has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana seeking action against the police personnel who allowed weapons during the procession and poor security arrangements. She also recommended judicial inquiry into the matter.