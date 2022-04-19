STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post communal violence in Delhi, top cop claims no attempt to hoist to saffron flag at mosque

It was an “argument” that led to the violence, he said. Asthana briefed the media on what took place on Saturday evening during which eight policemen  were injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two days after the communal violence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana disputed claims that those in the Hanuman Jayanti procession had tried to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque. 

It was an “argument” that led to the violence, he said. Asthana briefed the media on what took place on Saturday evening during which eight policemen were injured. The injured included a sub-inspector who was allegedly shot at. Police sources said the case has gone to a special investigation team of the Crime Branch, which will probe the ‘Bangladeshi/Rohingya’ aspect and use facial recognition software.

This was prompted by Delhi BJP leaders’ allegation that the violence was initially triggered by illegal migrants from Bangladesh. “We will act against those against whom we have evidence irrespective of caste or religion. It will be a thorough investigation,” said Asthana.

Asked if the violence was pre-planned, Asthana said, “It is a matter of investigation and a probe is under way to ascertain all aspects of the violence.” Questions are being raised on social media on the fairness of the probe after the first few arrests made by the police had people drawn from the minority community. The prime accused is allegedly linked to a political party.

Asthana said for the police “an offender is an offender no matter where he belongs.” He promised a professional and thorough investigation. “Evidences will be collected from social media. Anyone virtually or physically involved in the violence will be booked,” said the police chief. He said that of those arrested so far, at least eight have a criminal record. Others were arrested in the past on charges.

