STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Situation returning to normalcy in Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police

Over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tight security after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi

Tight security after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The situation in Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the violence-hit area, police said on Tuesday.

Some of the shops, mainly of grocery, in the streets have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal, they said.

Over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.

Besides, a total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed and drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance, police said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Meanwhile, the road in front of the mosque where the procession was allegedly attacked has been shut and the entire area cordoned off with barricades by police.

Police have also pitched tents near the barricades.

All senior officers have been instructed to be at the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

On Monday, a peace march was organised by police, along with the members of Aman Committee, in the Jahangirpuri area.

The committee appealed to the people of the area to maintain peace and harmony, not to spread and trust rumours or misinformation and to report mischievous activities, police said.

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the presence of police personnel in sensitive areas, including Jahangirpuri, will continue till the situation becomes normal.

Speaking to a television news channel, Asthana had said, "We have deployed adequate force not only in Jahangirpuri, but in other areas also. We will use technology for surveillance and are monitoring the situation to make sure that no untoward incident occurs in the future."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri Jahangirpuri Violence delhi Delhi violence Delhi Police
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp