AAP government launches education song with a vision of revolution

The  city government launched the Delhi’s education song, “Irada kar liya hai humne” on Tuesday as a tribute to the vision of the state’s education revolution.

Published: 20th April 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  city government launched the Delhi’s education song, “Irada kar liya hai humne” on Tuesday as a tribute to the vision of the state’s education revolution. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia released the song at Thyagraj Stadium on Tuesday which was attended by hundreds of students and teachers from government schools. 

He said, “This song reflects the vision of our education revolution and is dedicated to the journey of the education system of Delhi in the past seven years. With this song, Delhi is the first state in the world to have a song that clearly defines their aspirations and dedication towards the cause of education for all.”
Over the years, several education policies were made and a national curriculum framework was also developed and this song summarizes what all these policies for education have visualized, he added. 

Notably, the song lyrics have been written by Alok Srivastava and the song has been sung by famous singers, Shan and Sneha Shankar and music has been given by Dushyant. Sisodia said that this song is an answer to the critical questions regarding the purpose of education in development of the nation. “Our purpose is to not only provide world-class infrastructure, improve results, learning outcomes but to prepare students to be socially responsible citizens who are dedicated to work for the development of the nation.” 

The minister added, “This song reflects the vision of the government which aims to educate students about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills.”

