STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cyber crime has no boundary: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Asthana said that 70 to 75 per cent crime in Delhi pertains to small thefts, snatchings and other street crimes, and the rest that is 25 per cent includes murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity.

Published: 20th April 2022 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that cyber crime has "no boundary", Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said one cyber police station has been established in every district to deal with cases of online frauds.

Speaking at an event here, Asthana said, "Cyber crime has no boundary. Person sitting anywhere can dupe you. Cyber space is limitless and a lot of cyber space is being used for drugs, illegal arms, harassing women, sextortion, etc."

"Earlier, we had only one centralised place called Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) under Special Cell which used to work for this. Now every district has one cyber police station, in addition to normal police station. The officers are well trained into that. We are trying to develop more and more competence to handle such crimes," the city police chief said.

He said that IFSO has one of the best cyber experts and top class cyber technology is being used by them. Asthana said that 70 to 75 per cent crime in Delhi pertains to small thefts, snatchings and other street crimes, and the rest that is 25 per cent includes murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity.

He said that the merger of the PCR with police stations has reduced the response time. "We attached the PCR vans to police stations. Over 7,000 staff of PCR has been added to the police stations and now the response time has gone down from 8 minutes to 3.5 minutes on average," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Rakesh Asthana Delhi Police IFSO Cyber crime Delhi cyber crime
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp