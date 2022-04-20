By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that cyber crime has "no boundary", Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said one cyber police station has been established in every district to deal with cases of online frauds.

Speaking at an event here, Asthana said, "Cyber crime has no boundary. Person sitting anywhere can dupe you. Cyber space is limitless and a lot of cyber space is being used for drugs, illegal arms, harassing women, sextortion, etc."

"Earlier, we had only one centralised place called Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) under Special Cell which used to work for this. Now every district has one cyber police station, in addition to normal police station. The officers are well trained into that. We are trying to develop more and more competence to handle such crimes," the city police chief said.

He said that IFSO has one of the best cyber experts and top class cyber technology is being used by them. Asthana said that 70 to 75 per cent crime in Delhi pertains to small thefts, snatchings and other street crimes, and the rest that is 25 per cent includes murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity.

He said that the merger of the PCR with police stations has reduced the response time. "We attached the PCR vans to police stations. Over 7,000 staff of PCR has been added to the police stations and now the response time has gone down from 8 minutes to 3.5 minutes on average," he said.