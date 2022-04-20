STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 1,009 fresh cases of COVID-19; positivity rate reported at 5.7 per cent

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID test, COVID cases

Representational image (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi logged 1,009 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, with the city government making the wearing of masks in public places mandatory again and announcing a Rs 500 fine on violators.

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported. A total of 17,701 tests were conducted a day ago and 5.7 per cent of them were positive. One person died due to the infection in a day, the latest health bulletin said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent. With the capital seeing a spurt in infections, the number of active cases has increased to 2,641 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases. There are 54 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present. 1,578 are recuperating in home isolation.

Of the 9,737 beds available for COVID patients in hospitals, just 91 are occupied. Given the spike in cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and announced a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

It had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases. Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also decided not to shut schools and will come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covid infected people in the capital to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE, has spread in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID delhi Delhi COVID Delhi COVID cases
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp