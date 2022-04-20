STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi 

A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out at Ghazipur Landfill, in New Delhi

Image used for representation. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call about the fire was received around 4.07 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said.

A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas.

The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

Comments

