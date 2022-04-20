STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD bulldozers in Jahangirpuri today, cops on alert

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will conduct an encroachment removal programme in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. 

Published: 20th April 2022 07:34 AM

Security personnel guard the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area after the clashes broke out a few days back. (Photo | PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will conduct an encroachment removal programme in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also wrote to the NDMC mayor to identify the illegal constructions of “rioters” in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers.

The corporation’s assistant commissioner wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) northwest demanding at least 400 police personnel including women officers to maintain law and order during the encroachment removal action which will continue for three days. 

“A special joint encroachment removal action programme, comprising the public works department, police, works department, health and sanitation department, veterinary department and enforcement cell of the NDMC has been scheduled in Jahangirpuri,” read the letter.

 “The police are therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 or April 21 as per your convenience for three days,” the assistant commissioner of NDMC civil lines zone, said in the letter to the DCP. The copy of the letter was also sent to commissioner of the municipal body.

According to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the main accused, Ansar’s properties will be removed as he has encroached government land in the area. The mayor added that the corporation received a number of calls from the residents about the illegal encroachment by Ansar. 

“The illegal encroachments by these rioters should be identified and demolished with bulldozers and strict action should be taken against them at the earliest,” said Iqbal.

