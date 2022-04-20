STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Merger done, but no clarity on who’ll run Delhi municipal corporation till polls

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is now one entity, with the Centre on Tuesday notifying the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, to reunify the three corporations.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is now one entity, with the Centre on Tuesday notifying the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, to reunify the three corporations. The gazette notification issued by Union Ministry of Law and Justice stated that the Act received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on April 18. Now, a fresh census is likely to be carried out to redraw the municipal wards in the city before civic elections are held. 

As per the notification, all the liabilities, employees and revenue sources of the three corporations — South, North and East — will be transferred to the reunified MCD.  There is still ambiguity, however, over the appointment of a special officer to run the civic body till elections are held. The elections could take about a year given that a fresh delimitation exercise has to be carried out. 

Officials said there was no word yet on who shall be appointed to the post and the matter is being looked into directly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “We don’t have any clarity as to who will be appointed as the special officer, giving effect to the merger, as it is being directly dealt with by the Home Minister and his core team. It may take at least a week more for the ministry to make the appointment. The officer, in all probability, will be a bureaucrat. The MHA will also appoint the commissioner of the unified body, who will be discharging all the executive affairs,” said a senior official.

For the post of the commissioner, names of several IAS officers who have previously served in the municipal corporations are doing the rounds. These include Puneet Goel and P K Gupta, both of whom have served as commissioners of the South Corporation previously. Gupta’s was one of the longest stints as commissioner in the civic body. “Among the existing commissioners, if it’s based on seniority, Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998-batch officer and South Corporation’s commissioner at present, might be the pick,” the official said. 

Under the unified MCD, the city will have a maximum of 250 wards. “Upon the completion of each census after the establishment of the corporation, the number of seats shall be on the basis of the population of Delhi as ascertained in that census and shall be determined by the central government by notification in the official gazette,” the MHA notification read. 

Bulldozers in Jahangirpuri
The North MCD plans an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out on Saturday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi municipal corporation MCD MCD merger MCD polls
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp