STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation stops anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri after SC order

An NDMC official, requesting anonymity, said the drive continued because of the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court.

Published: 20th April 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) but it was stopped within hours following a Supreme Court order.

The anti-encroachment drive continued even after the Supreme Court directed authorities to stop it.

A North DMC official, requesting anonymity, said the drive continued because of the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court.

It was stopped as soon as the order was received, the official added.

The Supreme Court directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri here to the North DMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

Despite the apex court's directions, bulldozers were seen razing structures near a mosque in Jahangirpuri's C Block where violence had erupted on April 16.

The drive went on for 1.5 hours.

WATCH | 

However, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the drive has been stopped in the wake of Supreme Court's order.

"We will follow the Supreme Court orders. We have stopped the drive. The civic machinery there is now only lifting the garbage and other items lying on the roads in the area," Singh told PTI.

Meanwhile, heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed ahead of the drive.

Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched.

A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jahangiripuri demolition
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp