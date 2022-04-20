STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola, Uber drivers in Delhi postpone strike for 15 days after city government's assurance

The president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, Ravi Rathore, said the strike has been postponed for a fortnight.

Published: 20th April 2022 10:06 PM

OLA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have postponed their strike for 15 days after the Delhi government's assurance that their demands for subsidy on CNG and revision of fare would be looked into.

The strike began on Monday causing. However, there was a respite for commuters as autorickshaws were plying on city roads. The president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, Ravi Rathore, said the strike has been postponed for a fortnight.

"We had a meeting with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday. He assured us that he would consider our demands and asked us to wait for 10 days. Today, they have formed a Fare Revision Committee. So keeping these things in mind we decided to postpone our strike for 15 days," he told PTI.

Rathore said the cabs drivers will return to work on Thursday. The cab drivers also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to press for their demands.

