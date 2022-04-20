Roadmap launched for EVs in Delhi’s delivery fleets 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum on Tuesday to facilitate constructive dialogue and discussions between the government and various stakeholders of the EV ecosystem.

A roadmap for achieving 100 per cent electrification of last-mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030 was also proposed by the DDC, in partnership with RMI and RMI India, along with insights from the implementation of the Deliver Electric Delhi pilot project initiated in June 2019.

The Delhi EV Forum is a platform hosted by DDC Delhi, the government’s premier think-tank, for continuous engagement and consultation with a broad set of stakeholders so that their insights and suggestions, through a series of quarterly meetings, can be included in informing the implementation of the EV Policy.

The inaugural session also saw the release of a new report by DDC Delhi, RMI and RMI India. The report titled ‘Roadmap for 100 per cent Delivery Electrification in Delhi: Unlocking Insights from the Deliver Electric Delhi Pilot’ provides insights from the implementation of the ‘Deliver Electric Delhi’ pilot project initiated by DDC, RMI, and RMI India in June 2019 and provides a roadmap that can lead to 100 per cent electrification of last mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi said, “The roadmap, developed in partnership with RMI India, will enable Delhi’s sure-footed embark on the path of accelerating adoption of EVs for delivery fleets.”