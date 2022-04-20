‘You cannot get the flavour of Delhi elsewhere’: Pavleen Gujral

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The 2015 Bollywood drama Angry Indian Goddesses was a turning point for actor Pavleen Gujral. While she forayed into films after a career as a model in Delhi, her debut film’s success meant Gujral would have to relocate to Mumbai for work—the actor continues to shuttle between the two cities. However, her memories of Delhi and the importance of the capital in her life is still intact.

Pavleen Gujral

Living the DU life

Born and brought up in South Delhi, Gujral recounts how she finds Delhi’s monuments the most attractive aspect of this historically and socially rich city. The Nehru Planetarium, Teen Murti Marg, used to be a place where Gujral’s mother would take her regularly. “The outer space, the planetarium, and the audio-visual lessons they conducted; I vividly remember that... I felt very connected to that place,” she shares.

As a student, Gujral led the Delhi University (DU) life. She studied Computer Science at Hansraj College and then went on to study law from Law Faculty, North Campus—she graduated in 2009. Reminiscing about her days, she mentions, “DU is like a world in the middle of the city. My DU life mostly consisted of attending less classes and chilling in North Campus.

The teachers were really warm and it was one of those times when you are interacting with people from various walks of life”. Gujral also built an inclination towards acting during the time when she used to perform as a part of the Delhi University Theatre Circuit. “We used to perform in a number of street plays and did a lot of public performances. This is when I got into the [acting] field.”

Still a ‘Dilliwala’

As an actress, Gujral spends most of her time working on projects in Mumbai. However, Delhi continues to hold an important place in her heart. “Delhi is home,” she says with a smile. “You cannot get the flavour of Delhi anywhere else; Delhi is special,” she adds.

Contemplating on how the city has changed over the years, Gujral says she feels that over the years Delhi has become more accommodating. “People from different stratas have come together. I felt that Delhi, inherently, was not accepting... especially of the LGBTQIA+ community. But, the Delhi Pride Parade started when I was in Delhi. Now, I feel that there is acceptance and people are coming out openly, talking about who they are and what they feel.” The vigour of students in Delhi and how they have been politically active is also something Gujral admires. “Delhi’s youth is much more connected to cultural and political movements than any other city, also because it is the capital,” she concludes.

QUICK FOUR

Favourite street food: Gol Gappe from Nathu’s Sweets, New Friends Colony

Favourite monument: Lodhi Garden

Favourite shopping zone: GK M block

Favourite memory from the city: My college days