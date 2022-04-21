BJP using Bangladeshis & Rohingyas to cause violence, claim AAP leaders

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, AAP’s MLA Sanjay Singh and AAP’s senior leader Atishi on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for orchestrating riots in different parts of the country and suggested that the only way to put an end to violence was to deploy bulldozers to demolish the headquarters of the saffron party in Delhi.

Sisodia addressed the media slamming BJP for its bulldozer drive on Wednesday and said, “Existence of BJP has become synonymous with ‘hooliganism’ and anarchy in India today. BJP leaders are never talking about education, health and development, instead they felicitate ‘hooligans’ for spreading unrest in the country.”

Chadha also accused BJP of settling Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi and all over the country. He said, “BJP has settled these Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi and use them to cause riots. If one wants to know when the BJP plans to create the next riot, ask them to give a list of places where they have settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

He added, “The BJP is inciting riots and indulging in ‘hooliganism’ everywhere. I suggest that bulldozers should be deployed to raze the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi and then the riots will stop for sure.”

Another AAP senior leader Atishi said, “The day the bulldozer goes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house, the riots in this country will stop. The BJP leaders have settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas across the country to cause riots everywhere.”

However, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta reacting to the allegations made by the AAP said that they are indeed “thankful” to the civic body and the police for bulldozing the unauthorised encroachments.

Gupta said that the AAP, the Congress and the CPIM are trying to save the rioters. “It is time for us to identify who were the people who went to the SC to stop the drive,” said Gupta.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Today the Muslim appeasement nature of Congress, Marxist and AAP leaders which is core of green communism mindset stands exposed. Truth is action against encroachments by people of all religions has been taken.” Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the demolition drive was illegal and that he was “sorry” that he couldn’t visit the spot during the drive.