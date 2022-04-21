STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP using Bangladeshis & Rohingyas to cause violence, claim AAP leaders

Sisodia addressed the media slamming BJP for its bulldozer drive on Wednesday and said, “Existence of BJP has become synonymous with ‘hooliganism’ and anarchy in India today.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, AAP’s MLA Sanjay Singh and AAP’s senior leader Atishi on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for orchestrating riots in different parts of the country and suggested that the only way to put an end to violence was to deploy bulldozers to demolish the headquarters of the saffron party in Delhi.  

Sisodia addressed the media slamming BJP for its bulldozer drive on Wednesday and said, “Existence of BJP has become synonymous with ‘hooliganism’ and anarchy in India today. BJP leaders are never talking about education, health and development, instead they felicitate ‘hooligans’ for spreading unrest in the country.”

Chadha also accused BJP of settling Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi and all over the country. He said, “BJP has settled these Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi and use them to cause riots. If one wants to know when the BJP plans to create the next riot, ask them to give a list of places where they have settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

He added, “The BJP is inciting riots and indulging in ‘hooliganism’ everywhere. I suggest that bulldozers should be deployed to raze the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi and then the riots will stop for sure.”
Another AAP senior leader Atishi said, “The day the bulldozer goes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house, the riots in this country will stop. The BJP leaders have settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas across the country to cause riots everywhere.” 

However, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta reacting to the allegations made by the AAP said that they are indeed “thankful” to the civic body and the police for bulldozing the unauthorised encroachments.
Gupta said that the AAP, the Congress and the CPIM are trying to save the rioters. “It is time for us to identify who were the people who went to the SC to stop the drive,” said Gupta. 

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Today the Muslim appeasement nature of Congress, Marxist and AAP leaders which is core of green communism mindset stands exposed. Truth is action against encroachments by people of all religions has been taken.” Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the demolition drive was illegal and that he was “sorry” that he couldn’t visit the spot during the drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Bangladeshi Rohingya Delhi Jahangirpuri
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp