‘Consult before Covid curbs are imposed’: Trade bodies, RWAs to Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various trader associations and RWAs here on Wednesday welcomed the move to make masks mandatory in public places but urged the Delhi government to hold consultations with them before imposing any further restrictions if Covid cases continues to rise in the national capital.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators. Welcoming the move, Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association, said he never wanted customers to visit shops in Connaught Place without masks and social distancing.

“The government has done a thing and I really never wanted people to remove masks while visiting public spaces. We will implement and follow it strictly in Connaught Place,” he said. Asked if the government imposes further restrictions, including the odd-even scheme, amid rising coronavirus cases, he said, “Let’s maintain social distancing and wear masks. We should not go for odd-even scheme.

“However, if things get worse in future, the government should then call the associations for a discussion and we are ready to provide solutions too.” Sanjeev Madan, president, Traders Associations of Lajpat Nagar said the government should not have removed the order of wearing of masks. He suggested that the fine amount for violators should also be increased.