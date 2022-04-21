STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Consult before Covid curbs are imposed’: Trade bodies, RWAs to Delhi government

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Various trader associations and RWAs here on Wednesday welcomed the move to make masks mandatory in public places but urged the Delhi government to hold consultations with them before imposing any further restrictions if Covid cases continues to rise in the national capital.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators. Welcoming the move, Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association, said he never wanted customers to visit shops in Connaught Place without masks and social distancing. 

“The government has done a thing and I really never wanted people to remove masks while visiting public spaces. We will implement and follow it strictly in Connaught Place,” he said. Asked if the government imposes further restrictions, including the odd-even scheme, amid rising coronavirus cases, he said, “Let’s maintain social distancing and wear masks. We should not go for odd-even scheme. 

“However, if things get worse in future, the government should then call the associations for a discussion and we are ready to provide solutions too.”  Sanjeev Madan, president, Traders Associations of Lajpat Nagar said the government should not have removed the order of wearing of masks. He suggested that the fine amount for violators should also be increased. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Covid curbs Delhi Delhi Covid
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp