Country indebted to Guru Teg Bahadur: Amit Shah

He was speaking at the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort ground in the evening.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the country is indebted to Guru Teg Bahadur, who didn’t give himself up to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and scarified his life to protest the forced conversion of Kashmiri Pandits.

“Those who wielded swords (Mughals) and beheaded people have vanished. Crores of people still follow teachings of those who (Guru Teg Bahadur) made sacrifices and remember his martyrdom even after 400 years. He has done a great service to this country. Dashmesh pita (10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh) was also born in his family. He also defended against the atrocities of Aurangzeb and continued the legacy of his father,” said Shah.

He was speaking at the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort ground in the evening. The home minister further added that the country had indeed benefitted from the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus.

“The country is breathing as an independent nation today; celebrating 75 years of its independence because of the martyrdom of Sikh Gurus. We are indebted to them,” he added. Prakash Purab celebrations, a two-day programme, is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The programme is focussed on highlighting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur and teachings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations on Thursday and address the nation from there. Modi will also release a commemorative and postage stamp on the occasion.

