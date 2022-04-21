Covid situation ‘fully in control’ & facilities are ready: Delhi officials 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in Covid cases, the government has stepped up preparations, including arranging hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines, officials said on Wednesday and asserted that the situation is “fully under control”.

CM Arvind Kejriwal is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation, they said. “Government has arranged adequate number of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines although hospitalisations are very low,” officials said during a meeting the of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.

According to figures, only 80 beds (0.82 per cent) of the total 9,737 beds in hospitals here were occupied. The occupancy of oxygen-supported beds was 0.64 per cent, ICU beds 0.91 per cent, and ventilator beds 1.03 per cent.

Of the total 1,729 active cases on April 18, 40 were hospitalised, 12 were on oxygen support, nine were in ICU, five on ICU and oxygen support and one on ventilator, according to figures. The Arvind Kejriwal government has targeted to scale up hospital beds to 37,000 of which 31,622 were ready by April 19. Out of total 10,594 ICU beds, 9,274 have been readied, official data showed.

Noida sees 103 new cases, 18 of them kids

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday reported 103 new Covid patients, including 18 children, officials said. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 467, they said. Official data showed that while 103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday 6 am and Wednesday 6 am, 47 people recovered during the period. “Of the new cases, 18 are aged below 18 years,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said. The tally of COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 99,257 while the deaths stood at 490.