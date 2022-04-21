STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Creative endeavours of a people watcher

The digital portraits displayed in this exhibition feature various personalities the artist has witnessed in Delhi’s streets

Published: 21st April 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Delhi, a city with a glorious legacy, has often been romanticised through art. However, the current situation is far from being idyllic. Artist Ankur Ahuja takes a cue from the Delhi she witnesses every day to create digital portraits. “It is not that I don’t love Delhi. I have a certain love-hate relationship with it. I feel everyone has a similar feeling towards it with the scenes they see and the people they interact with,” shares the Chittaranjan Park-based cinematographer and illustrator.

A series of her portraits are currently on display at the Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate. Titled ‘Spot Stalk Spy Snoop: Delhi’, the exhibition—it previewed on Tuesday and will continue till April 26—is a silent commentary on Delhiites and their day-to-day activities.

Giving us an insight into why she named the exhibition so, Ahuja quips, “You can say it is a light-hearted exaggeration of my process. The ironies of people’s personalities attract my attention. However, if someone would watch me watch them, they might call that snooping or stalking.”

A few of the digital portraits created by
artist Ankur Ahuja that are currently on
display at the exhibition ‘Spot Stalk
Spy Snoop: Delhi’,  

Shades of personalities
The portraits by Ahuja are often a product of her imagination of the people that she witnesses on Delhi’s streets. Be it a lady who uses her sari as a veil or boys clicking selfies in a park—Ahuja responds to these sights through art, with a hint of sarcasm to it. We met David Puig from West Delhi at the preview, who mentioned how he liked that Ahuja isolates different characters that one witnesses on a daily basis. Directing our attention to an untitled illustration of different women that one may have seen in the streets of Delhi, he added, “What I like is that she is only documenting. She is not judging anyone.”

If you notice the portraits on display here carefully, you will see that Ahuja defines the eyes of her subjects with a sneaky playfulness, almost as if they have secrets to divulge. Ahuja says, “I think Indians have expressive faces even when they are by themselves and the best part is you can interpret these expressions in any way.”

With each illustration portraying different people, the exhibition is nothing short of a social commentary. 
In fact, in order to showcase Delhi as a melting pot of myriad cultures, Ahuja has added the location in each portrait to apprise the viewer of where she witnessed her subjects. “People from different parts of the world come to Delhi. My illustrations are an exploration of Delhi as a whole; the different places and its unique people,” she concludes.

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT: ‘Spot Stalk Spy Snoop: Delhi’, a solo exhibition by Ankur Ahuja
WHEN: Till April 26, 11:00am-7:00pm
WHERE: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ankur Ahuja Annexe Art Gallery People watching
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp