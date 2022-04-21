Delhi government’s one-month plan for roads still in nascent stage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Kejriwal government has been claiming to provide redesigned roads as per European standards, the promise of repairing all Delhi roads and making the city pothole-free in a span of one month has reportedly fallen flat with many of the roads still giving a rough ride to commuters.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26, 2022, had said the roads in the national capital will be made pothole-free within a month (by March 30) – and if any defects are found action would be initiated against the engineers concerned.

Many of the poor roads in the national capital have been lying neglected including the Geeta Colony-Akshardham flyover, the LNJP hospital road, the Ganesh Chowk road, the Ashram Ring road linking Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the PWD portfolio, however on Wednesday reviewed the streetscaping work between Moti Bagh to Naraina with the officials of the PWD and instructed the officials to expedite the construction work.

“Our aim is to make all roads under the Delhi government pedestrian-friendly and provide a pleasant experience to pedestrians walking on them. Under the streetscaping project, we aim to decongest, redesign and beautify several roads across the national capital. Redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch that will include facilities like open air sitting areas, barrier free walking area, ornamental plantations, cycling tracks, etc,” the deputy CM said

What will change after street-scaping of roads

l Pedestrian-friendly footpaths for walkers l Development of green stretch through plantations l Construction of open air sitting areas l Cycling tracks l Creation of selfie and photography points l Jan Suvidha Kendra l Establishment of sandstone artwork and fountains.