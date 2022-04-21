STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Thunder and light rain likely in Delhi

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 39 per cent, they said, adding the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 41 degrees Celsius.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm, lightning

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Wednesday experienced a hot morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. 

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 39 per cent, they said, adding the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 41 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places with possibility of very light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty wind speed of 30-40 kmph towards the night.

Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far. However, some respite is likely as the weather office has forecast thunderstorms and light rain in parts of the city between April 19 and April 22. “There are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms in the city on April 20 and 21,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, SkymetWeather said. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. 

The AQI around 9 am was 289 (poor), according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi weather Thunder Lightning
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp