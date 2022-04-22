STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government makes mask mandatory with immediate effect, imposes Rs 500 fine

The Delhi government made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation.

Face Mask

Face Mask (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation.

However, the rule on fine will not be applicable on people travelling together in private vehicles.

The Health and Family Welfare Department's order comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in its meeting last Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory at public places.

Through an order on April 2, the Delhi government had lifted the penalty of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks at public places as cases were fairly under control then.

