Delhi government schools to start ‘non-plan’ Class X, XII admissions

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Application forms for the ‘non-plan’ admissions to Classes X, XII in the Delhi government schools will be available online from April 25 for the new academic session. These admissions are only for students residing in Delhi whose studies are affected by certain circumstances like transfer of jobs of their parents and for those who were in private schools till the last grade.

The common admission test will be held on May 11 for which a syllabus has already been released, officials said, adding the results will be declared a little over a month on May 13. ‘‘The applicant must have passed class XII from a recognised school as a regular student during 2021-22 with desired subjects. Moreover, he/she must has obtained the minimum marks in class X required for the stream opted by the applicant,’’ the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular released a day ago.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

‘‘The students can check the subject wise eligibility on the DoE’s website. It also has details on the required documents for the admission,” the DoE said. As for NIOS (National Institute of Open Learning) applicants, there will be a relaxation of 5 per cent marks in one of the three subjects for the categories of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, Other Backward Castes, Kashmiri migrants as well as those with proven record in the national games. There will be a similar relaxation in all subjects for the specially-abled candidates.

The admit cards will be issued on May 7 in the schools where the applicants have registered themselves. Candidates will have to provide answers in the test booklet itself. Once the results are declared on May 13, the students can check the results with the DoE district office. In its circular, the DoE asked school principals to ensure CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) guidelines are followed to filter out applications with wrong combination of subjects. This, the department said, was being done to avoid students facing problems at a later stage.

Dates and timings

April 25 Commencement of issuance of application form

May 4 Last date for receipt of filled in application form

May 7 Distribution of admit card (in the school where applicant applied)

May 11 Common admission test 10 am-12 noon

Timings of the test

May 13 Declaration of result of common admission test

May 24 Last date of submission of document filed by concerned HoS to DDE