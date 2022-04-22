STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Parent-teacher meet of Ambedkar schools held, assessment of kids done

To know the experiences of parents and students, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, visited four ASoSEs in Rohini. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with students at the meet on Thursday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) hosted their first mega parent-teacher meetings on Thursday during which innovative report cards were handed over to parents highlighting the details of a student’s learning level along with marks.

To know the experiences of parents and students, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, visited four ASoSEs in Rohini. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the key framer of India’s constitution, the Delhi government had last week announced that the Specialised School of Excellence would now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence.

“ASoSEs seek to serve as examples of how a stimulating environment and the provision of specialized training and facilities, paired with deep interest and commitment can take children to great heights in various fields, irrespective of their background. These schools will ultimately change the way of learning,” Sisodia said. During the meeting, parents were informed about what their children have learnt in the past year and also about their improved abilities.

“The confidence of my child has increased a lot here compared to the previous private school. In her previous school, the focus was more on bookish knowledge and teachers would promote only a few students but here facilitators focus on the overall development of every child,” a parent said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambedkar schools Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp