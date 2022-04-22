Ex-chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev is Delhi's new State Election Commissioner

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 22nd April 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday administered the oath to former chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev as Delhi’s new State Election Commissioner, an official statement said.

“Administered the oath of office to Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (Retd.) as new Election Commissioner of the State Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi at a function held at Raj Niwas,” Baijal said in a tweet.

A statement from the LG office said Dev will hold the office for a term of six years from the date he assumes charge or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Dev’s appointment comes after the retirement of S K Srivastava from the post on Wednesday.

Srivastava recently came into the limelight when he postponed the announcement of poll dates for three municipal corporations in Delhi during a press conference in March. A day ago, senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said. 

Delhi election commissioner Vijay Kumar Dev
