Forest area near Delhi's Rajghat catches fire, none hurt 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in the forest area near Rajghat on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 2.25 pm, they said, adding there was no report of any injury to any person.

The dry shrubs growing around the Rajghat area is prone to fires during the summer season. Massive fires have been reported here every year. In another incident, a DTC bus caught fire on Thursday night at Paharganj, fire officials said. Officials stated that they received the information around 9.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.