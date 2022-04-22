STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jahangirpuri clash: Hindus, Muslims residents exchange hugs; to take out Tiranga Yatra on Sunday

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Representatives of the local peace committee in violence-hit Jahangirpuri's C-Block on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region even as the people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents should are not repeated.

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday. A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, "We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading."

A local from the Hindu community and Resident Welfare Association president Inder Mani Tiwari said, "This (violence) incident is really concerning. Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated."

He appreciated the role of police in tackling the situation and preventing the clashes from snowballing further. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace.

"I am happy. Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. I dont know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate opening of shops and business to open in these blocks," the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiranga Yatra Secularism Hindu Muslim unity Jahangirpuri Jahangirpuri clash Jahangirpuri violence
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp