Signalling issue delays service on Delhi's Blue Line

“Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted.

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line was delayed for almost an hour due to intermittent signalling issue on Thursday morning, officials said. The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay.

“Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted. Later in a statement, the DMRC said train services on the Blue Line were affected from 9.10 am to 10 am due to irregular signalling, resulting in slow movement of the trains in manual mode for full safety. 

“As a result (of the signalling issue), bunching of trains was there that lead to a delay in the services during this period. The signalling issue was resolved at 10 am and thereafter, normal train services were gradually restored in entire line,” it said. 

