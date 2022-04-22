Soft-spoken North Delhi mayor had gone against Akali whip

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who is now in the news for ‘defying’ the apex court’s order, is the lone Sikh face of the BJP when it comes to those leading the three municipal corporations in the city.

Singh became actively involved with the party affairs only last year after he was elected as the mayor amid the farmers’ protests at the city borders. Many other party leaders were upset with his nomination, according to BJP insiders.

The councilor from north Delhi’s GTB Nagar had got a ticket from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quota even as other Akali candidates had contested the civic elections on the BJP symbol itself. Singh was also the chairperson of the civic body’s Civil Lines zone.

In 2020, the SAD broke out from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the massive protests against the Centre’s three farm laws. Singh went against the party line even after the Akalis decided to give away any posts jointly held with the BJP. In June last year, the BJP nominated Singh for the post of the mayor — an act which was seen as the BJP’s attempt for image makeover in Delhi.

Singh is well-educated and speaks in measured tones which works in his favour, BJP leaders said. He has refrained from making any untoward political statements unlike other party members. “Even in the Jahangirpuri demolition, Singh answered queries calmly at length while explaining that the drive was just a routine affair,” said a senior leader.

That explained his calm response to the media that the notices will be sent to encroachers in other areas under North MCD jurisdiction, the BJP insiders said.