STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Will write to other MCDs for action’: Delhi BJP chief

At a joint press conference along with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Gupta alleged that the Left, the Congress and the AAP were giving protection to these ‘elements’.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday said that he will write to South and East corporations to remove encroachments from their areas as well, asserting that there is no place for ‘Rohingyas and Bangladeshis’ in the city. 

At a joint press conference along with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Gupta alleged that the Left, the Congress and the AAP were giving protection to these ‘elements’. “After the Jahangirpuri violence, the same gang is getting active to save the rioters from illegal activities and encroachments,” Gupta said. 

There are 3,000 Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have encroached upon 100 bigha land of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department in Madanpur Khadar, he claimed. While the Congress first settled the outsiders, he said, the Aam Aadmi Party was following the same footsteps and doling out freebies to them. 

“They have allowed these elements to encroach upon government land in parks and schools. When agencies are doing their job by bulldozing encroachments, it is not based on a particular caste or community,” the Delhi BJP chief claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adesh Gupta Jahangirpuri demolition drives Delhi
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp