‘Will write to other MCDs for action’: Delhi BJP chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday said that he will write to South and East corporations to remove encroachments from their areas as well, asserting that there is no place for ‘Rohingyas and Bangladeshis’ in the city.

At a joint press conference along with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Gupta alleged that the Left, the Congress and the AAP were giving protection to these ‘elements’. “After the Jahangirpuri violence, the same gang is getting active to save the rioters from illegal activities and encroachments,” Gupta said.

There are 3,000 Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have encroached upon 100 bigha land of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department in Madanpur Khadar, he claimed. While the Congress first settled the outsiders, he said, the Aam Aadmi Party was following the same footsteps and doling out freebies to them.

“They have allowed these elements to encroach upon government land in parks and schools. When agencies are doing their job by bulldozing encroachments, it is not based on a particular caste or community,” the Delhi BJP chief claimed.