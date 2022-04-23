STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University asks students to take prior permission for holding protests

The Delhi University has issued a notice asking students to mandatorily take prior permission from the varsity to hold protests.

Delhi University

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Earlier this month, the university had issued an advisory to students to maintain law and order on the campus and focus on preparations for their upcoming exams.

Delhi University proctor Rajni Abbi said the latest notice was issued keeping in view the incidents in the last few days.

"A student told us that he had been sitting on a hunger strike for the last four days. We did not even know it. What do we do if something happens to the student?" she said.

Abbi said they have made it "compulsory" for students to seek permission from the proctor's office for holding protests.

"We are not going to deny permission to anyone. There is always a possibility that outsiders might come and do something mischievous. This is also for the safety of the students. We do not want students to destroy university property and that is a new point that we have added which was not there in the earlier notification," she told PTI.

She said not only has the notice been posted on the university website, but sent to all the student organisations.

"Prior intimation of gathering/protest/demonstration anywhere in the university is mandatory. Although protests/demonstrations are the legal right of every individual, yet prior permission from the proctor's office is mandatory," read the notice issued on Friday.

"It is also directed that the participants shall refrain from using violence and any destruction to public property, failing which the organiser/s will be held responsible for any damage and strict action will be taken," it added.

The notice stated that the organisers should furnish details about their college or department, contact number, e-mail address and course name at least 24 hours in advance.

The organisers are also supposed to furnish details of programmes, which includes nature of the programme (protest, public speech, dharna, GBM, rally etc), duration, use of logistics, list of speakers and expected number of participants.

