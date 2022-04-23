Jahangirpuri shooter Sonu Chikna was planning to flee Delhi: Sources

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Several new revelations are coming to the fore in the ongoing investigation and interrogation of the accused in the Jahangirpuri communal clashes case.

Official sources have said that the 28-year-old Imam alias Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the clashes, was planning to flee Delhi in a bid to evade arrest.

Imam was arrested on April 18 from Mangal Bazar road, hardly a kilometre away from the road where he fired shots during the violence.

On April 19, the police had produced him before a local court which sent him to four-day custody.

"He had come to Mangal Bazar to take money from some person which he might need after getting absconded, however, the police got to know about his presence and he was nabbed from the spot," the sources said.

Notably, the accused owns a chicken shop in the Jahangirpuri area.

Earlier on April 17, a video went viral on social media, showing a man wearing a blue kurta, firing shots at a mob during the communal clashes in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area.

The way he was directly shooting at the mob depicted the brutality of the alleged rioter, who, till that time, was unknown to the police.

The riots took place on April 16 and the said video was getting viral on social media, mounting pressure on the police to nab him.

On April 18, a team of special staff of the North-West district police went to Jahangirpuri's C block in search of the accused.

When the police team reached the alleged shooter's house, his family members resorted to stone-pelting. During the incident, a Delhi Police Inspector named Satender Khari sustained injury on his right ankle as one of the stones hit him.

Subsequently, the police registered a separate FIR under sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Jahangirpuri police station and one of the relatives of the accused, identified as Salma, was bound down.

In a case where a person is bound down, he/she is not booked under any legal provision but is released subject to the condition that he/she will appear before the police for further probe.

After this the police further widened its probe and on the same day in the evening, the accused was arrested from the Mangal Bazar area.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dependra Pathak had said Imam's arrest was one of the most important developments as since his video of the shooting went viral, he is being considered as the most dreaded of all the rioters.