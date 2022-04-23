STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies after husband allegedly smashes her face onto floor in Delhi; arrested

A 32-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly punched and repeatedly smashed her face onto the floor over a trivial issue here, police said.

Published: 23rd April 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly punched and repeatedly smashed her face onto the floor over a trivial issue here, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Gudiya Devi, a native of Jharkhand, they said.

Devi and her husband Janm Jai Singh (35) were residing in Haryana's Ambala.

On Thursday, they arrived at Singh's brother's house in Budhpur here to pick their daughter, who had been living in Delhi for the past 15 days, police said.

Singh, who works at a poultry farm in Ambala, wanted to return the same day.

However, his wife insisted that they spend the night in Budhpur and travel back the next day.

This led to a scuffle between the couple, and in a fit of anger, Singh punched Devi and smashed her face onto the floor multiple times, police said.

"When we reached their house, we found that the woman had been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The doctors declared her dead. Her body was shifted to the mortuary," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Multiple injuries were found on her face.

Singh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, Yadav said.

