Sensational murder of Delhi woman in front of kids cracked, accused held

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cracking the sensational murder of a married woman who was chased and stabbed to death in front of her two kids in west Delhi, police on Sunday said they have arrested the alleged accused.

The accused, identified as Bharat alias Bhairav alias Kake (29), a resident of Sagarpur, Delhi, claimed that he had an illicit relation with the said woman and when she started ignoring him, he killed her.

According to CCTV footage of the the incident which took place on April 21, Bharat could be seen chasing the woman when she was going home along with her two kids.

"A call regarding stabbing of a woman near Ashok Park, Sagarpur was received at 2.15 p.m. on April 21 after which the woman was taken to DDU hospital where she was declared 'brought dead' due to stab injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj C said.

Her husband had already identified the suspect and revealed his name to the police.

Based on husband's complaint the police registered a case against Bharat under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

With the help of technical intelligence and local sources, the accused was nabbed and the knife which he used to commit the murder was also recovered.

Further investigations are in progress, the official added.