STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: SDMC to launch month-long anti-encroachment drive

This comes after Delhi BJP Chief wrote to the mayors of South and East corporations on April 20 seeking the removal of encroachments "by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements" in their area

Published: 25th April 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan

South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will launch a month-long anti-encroachment drive at a number of places under its jurisdiction, civic authorities said on Monday, adding that the dates are yet to be decided.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the areas where the drive is likely to be conducted include Okhla, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among others.

This comes after Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayors of South and East corporations on April 20 seeking the removal of encroachments "by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements" in their areas.

Suryan said that regular meetings are being held to "zero in" on the areas where there is heavy encroachment leading to traffic snarls and other issues.

"A meeting was held today (Monday) as well and a month-long plan has been prepared to remove encroachments from roads, footpaths and government land. Encroachments can be seen in many areas such as Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among others. Sites are still being identified and a final list will soon be prepared," the mayor said.

He added that dates for the anti-encroachment drive are yet to be decided by the civic body.

Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.

Suryan said removing encroachments from roads and government land is an "obligatory function" of any civic body and the same approach being adopted by the SDMC.

"Encroachers will not be spared," he said, adding that before the anti-encroachment drive is launched, notices will be sent to those who have encroached upon public land, roads and footpaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP SDMC South Delhi Municipal Corporation Encroachment
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp