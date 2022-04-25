Delhi’s last-ditch attempt to save ‘extinct’ water bodies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is conducting an extensive ground truth survey to collect data on 258 ‘extinct’ water bodies in the national capital as part of its one final effort to save them. There are 1,043 water bodies in the city. All have been allotted unique identification numbers while 1,014 have been mapped on the GIS platform.

The Wetland Authority of Delhi, constituted in 2019, is now making rapid strides to notify at least 20 of them under Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 by January next year, according to officials. These include Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Tikri Khurd Lake, Welcome Jheel, Daryapur Kalan, and Sardar Sarovar Lake, among others. Once notified, the water bodies will be protected against encroachments, dumping of garbage, discharge of untreated wastewater and effluent from industries, and setting up and expansion of industries etc.

