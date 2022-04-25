STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s last-ditch attempt to save ‘extinct’ water bodies

The Delhi government is conducting an extensive ground truth survey to collect data on 258 ‘extinct’ water bodies in the national capital as part of its one final effort to save them.

Published: 25th April 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is conducting an extensive ground truth survey to collect data on 258 ‘extinct’ water bodies in the national capital as part of its one final effort to save them. There are 1,043 water bodies in the city. All have been allotted unique identification numbers while 1,014 have been mapped on the GIS platform. 

The Wetland Authority of Delhi, constituted in 2019, is now making rapid strides to notify at least 20 of them under Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 by January next year, according to officials. These include Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Tikri Khurd Lake, Welcome Jheel, Daryapur Kalan, and Sardar Sarovar Lake, among others. Once notified, the water bodies will be protected against encroachments, dumping of garbage, discharge of untreated wastewater and effluent from industries, and setting up and expansion of industries etc. 

Steps to be taken soon

Once notified, the water bodies will be protected against encroachments, dumping of garbage, discharge of untreated wastewater and effluent from industries, and setting up and expansion of industries etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wetland Authority of Delhi
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp