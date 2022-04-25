For the love of art

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Art plays myriad roles in our lives. While for some art is a mode to express themselves openly, for others it may be a medium to extend commentary upon what is happening around us. To be called an artist, one does not need to pursue art professionally, harbouring a sense of devotion towards the medium is often enough. Taking their passion for art forward, a few enthusiasts from Delhi-NCR exhibited their artworks at a show titled ‘Art of Story Telling’. Presented by Studio avantZgarde, this two-day exhibition comprising works of six artists was inaugurated at the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Azad Bhawan, IP Estate on Saturday. Curated by mother-daughter duo Sareena Kochar and Avantika Kochar, this exhibition looked at the role art can play in the life of an ordinary individual in responding to various external impulses “Some of them [the artists] are not professional artists and are doing this primarily for their passion. This exhibition is all about their depiction of what comes to the mind of the artist and looking at things from different perspectives and showcasing these concepts,” shared Avantika Kochar.

A passion for art

A common thread that connects all these six artists is their dedication towards art. Avantika (30), a dancer and a Yogini, exhibited a few charcoal paintings along with others made through acrylic paints. A common thread in her work is the exploration of movement. “There is always discovery where there is collaboration. My collaboration is with the moving body and you will see in my work. It is not always nature or its elements but it is the form that really intrigues me,” she shared. Sareena, a hospitality professional from Gurugram, on the other hand, exhibited a series of architectural photographs clicked in various cities during her travel pursuits.

Siddhant Bhatia (32), a self-taught designer from Gurugram—he works in the corporate space— exhibited four digital illustrations. Exploration of futurism, especially through colours, was central to Bhatia’s works. “I really like pop art, colours that bring out the retro and futuristic element. The fascination has always been about mixing two-three styles together,” he explained. Of the five, Yaman Navlakha is the only one who belongs to the creative field—he is a professional photographer and a documentary filmmaker. Navlakha’s work on display comprised a series of black-and-white portraits. “When we talk about character portraits, we only speak of famous people or those who are public figures. My intention was to capture either people I know or the everyday person and sort of bring out their essence through the portrait,” he shared. Usha Dyes (79) from Noida uses acrylic on canvas to create artworks that explore nature in all its dimensions. Similar in essence were Saroj Mishra’s works that explore mythological figures through the same medium as Usha. In its entirety, this exhibition was a novel attempt at letting these aesthetes take forward their work to an audience who’d appreciate their attempt and devotion.