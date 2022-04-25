STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jahangirpuri residents hold Tricolour march to heal wounds

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangani appealed to the people to start the march in a slow pace as there was heavy police deployment and media presence.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Hindu and Muslim communities take out a Tiranga Yatra at Jahangirpuri on Sunday | parveen negi

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People from both Hindu and Muslim communities in Jahangirpuri on Sunday marched together with the Tricolour in their hands to spread the message of peace and brotherhood. The environment of the locality on the day was completely different from what it was throughout the week when communal clashes and demolition drives had taken over the lives of the residents.

Around 500 people participated in the march which started from Kushal Chowk and went on towards the lanes of the tension hit area. Hundreds of personnel of the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force were deployed to ensure no untoward incident happens during the peace procession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangani appealed to the people to start the march in a slow pace as there was heavy police deployment and media presence. Police also asked the people to maintain social distance and keep their masks on. The rally started at 6 pm and covered a stretch of 3.5 kilometres.

While flowers were showered on the participants by onlookers, the marching people waved the national flag throughout, chanting slogans like Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram, Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isayi apas me sab bhai bhai, Ekta ka raj chalega Hindu-Muslim sath chalega. According to Musharraf Sheikh who had come along with his friend Gagan for the march, the event was organised to bring back peace in Jahangirpuri after a week full of chaos and tension.

“Whatever happened should not have happened and we hope for a better future with our Hindu friends. We have always lived with peace and harmony and this march will bring it back,” he added. Rita, a woman who showered flowers on the march, said the relation between Hindus and Muslims have always been cordial in the area.

“I have been living here for the last 30 years. Our Muslim neighbours haven’t done anything wrong. When nothing untoward happened to me then why should I defame them,” said Rita. Sheikh Abu said the peace march will make people realise what we have lost. “The enemies of the social harmony will not like it as want the people to remain divided.” Rajesh Mishra who took part in the march along with his friend Mohammed Abid said their friendship would not be ruined by any clash or anti-social elements.

